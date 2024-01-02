When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Bobby McMann find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

McMann has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

McMann has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 77 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

McMann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:00 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:24 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:56 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 7-3 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:44 Home W 4-3 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

