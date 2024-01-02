Can we count on Brett Kulak scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Philadelphia Flyers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

  • In two of 34 games this season, Kulak has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Kulak has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 98 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 7-2
12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:41 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:52 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:04 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

