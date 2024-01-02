Will Cal Clutterbuck Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 2?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Cal Clutterbuck going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Clutterbuck stats and insights
- Clutterbuck has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
- Clutterbuck's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Clutterbuck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|9:35
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
