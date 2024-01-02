On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Cal Clutterbuck going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

  • Clutterbuck has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
  • Clutterbuck's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 9:35 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:39 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

