Will Calen Addison light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

In one of 34 games this season, Addison scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Addison has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:11 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 5-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:01 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 6-5

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

