When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Cam Atkinson score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

In seven of 36 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored two goals versus the Oilers this season in one game (four shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 110 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:01 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:32 Away W 5-2

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

