On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Cameron York going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

  • In five of 36 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • York has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are giving up 110 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:57 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:21 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:16 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 23:13 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:26 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:24 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:03 Away W 5-2

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

