Will Cameron York Score a Goal Against the Oilers on January 2?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Cameron York going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Cameron York score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
York stats and insights
- In five of 36 games this season, York has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- York has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 110 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
York recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:57
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|23:13
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:24
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|W 5-2
Flyers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
