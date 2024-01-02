In the upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Casey Cizikas to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

In five of 35 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).

Cizikas has no points on the power play.

Cizikas' shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:41 Away L 3-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:47 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:48 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:29 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:26 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-2 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

