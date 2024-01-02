Should you wager on Christopher Tanev to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in two games (zero shots).

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:49 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:31 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-1 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:15 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:00 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.