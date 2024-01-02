Can we expect Cody Ceci finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Philadelphia Flyers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

Ceci is yet to score through 34 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).

Ceci has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 98 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Ceci recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:43 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:59 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:58 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

