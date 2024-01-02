Will Colin Blackwell Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Colin Blackwell light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Blackwell stats and insights
- Blackwell is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- Blackwell has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
