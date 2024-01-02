The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Colin Blackwell light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

Blackwell is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Blackwell has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

