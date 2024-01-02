Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 2?
In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Connor McDavid to light the lamp for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- In 12 of 32 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 14 assists.
- He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 98 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-2
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|25:52
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|22:55
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
