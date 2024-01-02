In the upcoming tilt versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Connor Murphy to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy has scored in one of 36 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in two games (zero shots).

Murphy has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:13 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:43 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:45 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

