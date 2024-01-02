The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Zary light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zary stats and insights

In seven of 26 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Wild this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Zary has picked up two assists on the power play.

Zary averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 111 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:47 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:44 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:06 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:19 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.