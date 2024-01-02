Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 2?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Darnell Nurse a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Nurse stats and insights
- In five of 34 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Nurse averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 98 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Nurse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|24:07
|Away
|W 7-2
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:38
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:15
|Home
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
