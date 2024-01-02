Will David Kampf score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

Kampf has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kampf has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 77 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:21 Home W 4-0

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

