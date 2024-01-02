Can we count on Dennis Gilbert finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

  • Gilbert has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Wild this season in two games (two shots).
  • Gilbert has zero points on the power play.
  • Gilbert's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:52 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:21 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:25 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

