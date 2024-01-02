The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Dillon Dube find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

Dube has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Wild this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Dube averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:38 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:20 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:20 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:23 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

