For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Elias Lindholm a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in seven of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Wild this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 111 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:58 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:56 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:41 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

