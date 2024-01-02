For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • Bouchard has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
  • He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 98 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:00 Away W 7-2
12/30/2023 Kings 1 0 1 29:01 Away W 3-2 SO
12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 21:51 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:06 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

