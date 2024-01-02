When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Evander Kane score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

  • Kane has scored in 12 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
  • On the power play, Kane has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 98 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:52 Away W 7-2
12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:40 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:14 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-3

Oilers vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

