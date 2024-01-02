Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will play on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. There are prop bets for Zetterlund available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Zetterlund has averaged 18:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.

Zetterlund has a goal in 10 games this season through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has a point in 12 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 37 games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zetterlund's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 37 Games 4 15 Points 3 10 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

