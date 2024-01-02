Will Filip Zadina Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 2?
Can we count on Filip Zadina lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks take on the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadina stats and insights
- In four of 32 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Zadina has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Zadina recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|16:32
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:32
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
