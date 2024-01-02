Can we count on Filip Zadina lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks take on the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

  • In four of 32 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Zadina has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:33 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 16:32 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:34 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

