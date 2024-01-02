Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Oilers on January 2?
Should you bet on Garnet Hathaway to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Hathaway stats and insights
- In four of 36 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Hathaway has zero points on the power play.
- Hathaway's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|11:56
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|8:17
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|W 5-2
Flyers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
