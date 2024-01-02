Should you bet on Garnet Hathaway to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hathaway stats and insights

  • In four of 36 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Hathaway has zero points on the power play.
  • Hathaway's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:33 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 11:56 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:17 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:08 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:31 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:08 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.