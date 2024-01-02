Can we count on Henry Thrun lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Thrun stats and insights

  • Thrun is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Thrun recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:07 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

