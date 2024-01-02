Will Henry Thrun Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 2?
Can we count on Henry Thrun lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Thrun stats and insights
- Thrun is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Thrun recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|25:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
