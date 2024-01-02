When the New York Islanders play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Hudson Fasching find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Fasching has no points on the power play.

Fasching averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:07 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.