Will Jake McCabe Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 2?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jake McCabe score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
McCabe stats and insights
- In one of 28 games this season, McCabe scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).
- McCabe has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 77 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
McCabe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:58
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
