The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jan Rutta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

Rutta is yet to score through 31 games this season.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rutta has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:13 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 20:04 Away W 6-5 OT

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

