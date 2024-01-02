The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

  • Tinordi is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
  • Tinordi has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 17:29 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 5-2
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 5-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

