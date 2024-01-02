Will Jarred Tinordi Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)
Tinordi stats and insights
- Tinordi is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
- Tinordi has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Tinordi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|3
|0
|3
|17:29
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:50
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|W 5-2
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
