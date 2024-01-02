Should you wager on Joel Farabee to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

  • Farabee has scored in 12 of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Farabee's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:10 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:51 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 15:21 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:53 Away W 5-2

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

