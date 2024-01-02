The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will John Tavares score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

In 11 of 34 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Kings this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Tavares has accumulated three goals and six assists.

Tavares averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 77 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Tavares recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:30 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:48 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:31 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 20:24 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 17:49 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

