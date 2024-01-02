The Toronto Maple Leafs, John Tavares included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Tavares against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

John Tavares vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Tavares has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:34 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 34 games this season, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tavares has a point in 22 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points seven times.

Tavares has an assist in 14 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Tavares goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tavares has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tavares Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 77 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +38 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 34 Games 3 31 Points 2 11 Goals 2 20 Assists 0

