Should you bet on Jonathan Huberdeau to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

  • Huberdeau has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Huberdeau has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Huberdeau's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 111 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:16 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

