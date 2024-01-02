For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jordan Oesterle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle stats and insights

Oesterle is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in two games (two shots).

Oesterle has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 111 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Oesterle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:31 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:15 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-4 OT 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 6-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

