Will Julien Gauthier Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 2?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Julien Gauthier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gauthier stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Gauthier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Gauthier has no points on the power play.
- He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gauthier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|9:48
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|4:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:01
|Home
|W 7-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.