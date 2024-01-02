For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Julien Gauthier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Gauthier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Gauthier has no points on the power play.

He has a 19.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 9:48 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 5-4 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:39 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:01 Home W 7-3

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

