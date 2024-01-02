Will Justin Bailey score a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bailey stats and insights

Bailey has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.

Bailey averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bailey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:37 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:23 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 10:48 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:37 Away L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.