Will Kevin Korchinski Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Korchinski find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Korchinski stats and insights
- In two of 30 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Korchinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.