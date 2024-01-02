Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
Should you wager on Lukas Reichel to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Reichel stats and insights
- In three of 35 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Predators this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 116 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
