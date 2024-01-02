Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 2?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Luke Kunin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Kunin stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kunin averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
