Will MacKenzie Weegar Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 2?
When the Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will MacKenzie Weegar find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Weegar stats and insights
- In eight of 36 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- Weegar averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Weegar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:42
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|23:01
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Home
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
