Manitowoc County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need below.
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibraltar High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
