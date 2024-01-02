Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Marinette County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Twin Cities Academy at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Marinette, WI

Marinette, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Dickinson High School at Niagara High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Niagara, WI

Niagara, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Coleman High School at Oconto High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2

7:15 PM CT on January 2 Location: Oconto, WI

Oconto, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wausaukee High School at Goodman High School