The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Mario Ferraro find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

In one of 37 games this season, Ferraro scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Ferraro has zero points on the power play.

Ferraro averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.6%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 4:09 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 3 0 3 27:43 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:25 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:30 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:56 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:18 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

