Will Mark Giordano Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 2?
On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Mark Giordano going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Giordano stats and insights
- Giordano has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- Giordano has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 77 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Giordano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:31
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Home
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.