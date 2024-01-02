On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Mark Giordano going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Giordano stats and insights

Giordano has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Giordano has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 77 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Giordano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:29 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 6-5 OT 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:31 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:13 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 6-3

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

