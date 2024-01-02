When the Calgary Flames square off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Martin Pospisil find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

Pospisil has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Wild this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

Pospisil's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 111 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:10 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:04 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

