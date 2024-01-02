Should you bet on Mathew Barzal to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

  • Barzal has scored in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus 10 assists.
  • Barzal averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:45 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:44 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:47 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 20:56 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

