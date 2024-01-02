For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Matt Martin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Martin stats and insights

Martin has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Martin has no points on the power play.

Martin's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Martin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 5-1 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:29 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:05 Away W 2-0

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

