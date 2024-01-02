Will Matthew Knies light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

Knies has scored in seven of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Knies averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 77 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:19 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 12:14 Home W 7-0 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

