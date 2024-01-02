When the Edmonton Oilers play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mattias Janmark find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

Janmark has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Janmark has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 98 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

