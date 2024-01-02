On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Max Domi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Domi stats and insights

Domi has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kings this season in one game (three shots).

Domi has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 6.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 77 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 11:55 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 3 1 2 12:43 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:16 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.