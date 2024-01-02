Will Mikael Backlund find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

Backlund has scored in seven of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Wild this season in two games (four shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 111 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Backlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:16 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:22 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

